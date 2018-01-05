Extreme erosion happening at St. Johns County beaches due to hurricanes, nor'easters

0

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - St. Johns County officials and the Army Corps of Engineers are working to combat extreme erosion in the south end of the county.

The First Alert Weather Team said erosion caused by recent hurricanes and nor'easters has been made worse by this latest round of winter weather.

Just this week, a second home in the area started falling over the edge in south Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputy putting NO TRESPASSING sign on home destroyed by erosion in South #PonteVedraBeach. The project to hopefully help this area- tonight at 6 on @ActionNewsJax. pic.twitter.com/mcEV7DAYW1 — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 4, 2018

Thursday, Action News Jax saw a deputy put up signs urging people to stay away from the home for their own safety.

Richard Whiting has been building sea walls in the area since 2006.

“It’s pretty bad out here,” Whiting said. “This is worse than the hurricanes.”

Whiting believes everyone in the area needs a sea wall, but the problem, he said, is the lengthy permitting process with the state.

“It’s about sea turtles and them not having a habitat, but this is what you have to go up against, people losing their houses and their property,” Whiting said.

The Army Corps of Engineers has a beach re-nourishment plan in the works for this area, but says it keeps getting pushed back due to the weather.

They're hoping they can start work as soon as Saturday.

St. Johns County is also looking into a Municipal Service Taxing Unit.

If approved, they said it would cover the cost of adding sand to south Ponte Vedra Beach.

