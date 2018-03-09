Fallen Clay County sailor laid to rest

WATCH: Memorial procession held for Orange Park Navy lieutenant
The Clay County community laid a fallen sailor to rest Friday.
Navy Lt. James Mazzuchelli was killed by a helicopter rotor in February.
The incident happened at Camp Pendleton in California.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined family members at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to celebrate the flight surgeon’s service and sacrifice.
Flags are being flown at half-start at government buildings in Jacksonville, Orange Park, and Tallahassee in honor of Lt.Mazzuchelli @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/LpqZu78fFB— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) March 9, 2018
During Friday’s, service the 32-year-old’s uncle described him as a generous, humble man who took pride in serving his country.
A family friend, Bobbi deCordova-Hanks, tells Action News Jax, “To see the military standing there so proud, and I know their hearts much be broken. He was beloved to everyone.”
Family members are taking comfort in knowing Mazzuchelli lives on as an organ donor. He is buried in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
