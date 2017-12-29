Family of teen killed in hit-and-run pushing for stricter laws in Georgia

0

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - As we head into the New Year, a Glynn County mother is pushing for stricter laws for hit-and-run drivers.

"He’s getting a slap on the wrist for her death, for her murder," mother Rashanda Kirksey said.

With tears filling her eyes, Kirksey said that she doesn’t think the man accused of killing her daughter, 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath, is facing harsh enough penalties.

The man accused of a hit and run crash that killed Tashara Culbreath back in September has been charged with 5 counts. Her family tells me they don't think he is facing harsh enough penalties @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/8uuzdMQlaX — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) December 29, 2017

"It should be a harsher punishment than five years in prison," Kirksey said.

Jeffery Herrington was indicted on five counts -- hit-and-run, homicide by vehicle in the second degree, failure to exercise due care toward a pedestrian, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

"You shouldn't have been behind the wheel, period," Kirksey said.

In September, Culbreath was walking to a friend’s house along U.S. 17 when police said Herrington hit her and drove off. It took police about two weeks to track Herrington down.

"He hit and killed her and left her on the side of the road for dead," Kirksey said.

There are still markings on the road from where Tashara was struck and killed. The family said they hope the New Year will also bring stricter laws.

Tashara's mother tells me she wants to push for stricter laws and doesn't think her daughter is getting justice. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BK7KiEJWWT — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) December 29, 2017

"It's just ridiculous. Georgia’s laws have to do better than this, something has got to change," Kirksey said.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said second-degree vehicular homicide is the common charge if it wasn’t premeditated.

Carson also said that Georgia doesn’t look at this crime as seriously as Florida does.

Even with these five charges against Herrington, Kirksey doesn’t feel like her daughter is getting justice.

"His family gets to see and talk to him, but we don't get to talk to her," Kirksey said.

The next step for Herrington is his arraignment for these charges.

His court date hasn’t been set yet.

We reached out to the district attorney’s office, but we were told they can’t comment on a pending case.

Action News Jax law and safety expert @DaleCarsonLaw said that Georgia doesn't look at a hit and run crime as seriously as Florida does @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JGRbCDNgSI — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) December 29, 2017

