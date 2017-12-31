  • Farah and Farah offering free cab, Uber rides for New Year's Eve

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law firm Farah & Farah is offering free cab and Uber rides for New Year's Eve.

    Here's how it works: To reserve your free cab or Uber ride, visit keepjaxsafe.org.

    Once there, sign up to receive a unique code.

    When you're ready, call a cab or request an Uber and show the code to the cab driver or put the code into your Uber app.

    Before calling a cab, know the location to give to the cab company so they can dispatch a driver to your location efficiently. When your driver arrives, have your free-ride code ready.

    Here are the following phone numbers you can to call to request a cab:

    Jacksonville: 904.854.9391

    Jacksonville Beach: 904.246.9999

    St. Augustine: 904.808.9995

    Daytona: 386.255.5555

