Farah and Farah offering free cab, Uber rides for New Year's Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Law firm Farah & Farah is offering free cab and Uber rides for New Year's Eve.
Here's how it works: To reserve your free cab or Uber ride, visit keepjaxsafe.org.
Once there, sign up to receive a unique code.
When you're ready, call a cab or request an Uber and show the code to the cab driver or put the code into your Uber app.
Before calling a cab, know the location to give to the cab company so they can dispatch a driver to your location efficiently. When your driver arrives, have your free-ride code ready.
Here are the following phone numbers you can to call to request a cab:
Jacksonville: 904.854.9391
Jacksonville Beach: 904.246.9999
St. Augustine: 904.808.9995
Daytona: 386.255.5555
