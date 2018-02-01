  • Man, 23, killed in motorcycle crash on Jacksonville's west side

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after a semitractor pulling a dump trailer crashed into him. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol reported that about 3 a.m. Rocco Marroletti was driving a 2008 KAWA MC westbound Normandy Boulevard near the Herlong Airport.

    The semitractor-trailer had turned right from a private driveway and struck Marroletti, the report said. At the time, the semitractor's driver, 59-year-old Lois Moya, did not see Marroletti, the report noted. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol have reopened the west bound lanes of Normandy Blvd near the Herlong Airport after a fatal crash.

    Marroletti reportedly tried to turn away from the semitractor but was still hit. He was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and troopers have yet to determine whether alcohol was involved in the crash. 

    Witnesses said the collision involved the semitruck and motorcycle.

    Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner witnessed a vehicle and motorcycle towed from the scene. 

