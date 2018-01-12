  • Fatal crash closes I-95 northbound in St. Augustine

    Updated:

    UPDATE at 11 a.m.: The Florida Highway Patrol said roads will stay closed for at least another hour following a Friday morning fatal crash in the St. Augustine area.

    FHP said part of the roadway has been damaged due to the crash. 

    In addition, troopers reported a second crash at 11:40 a.m. involving two vehicles located northbound at SR 206 on I-95. That crash is about nine miles fom the fatal one. 

    FHP said all lanes are blocked.

    -------------------------------------------------------------

    Original Story

    The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash on I-95 northbound north of State Road 207. 

    The crash involves three cars and two semi-trucks. 

    All northbound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being rerouted off State Road 207 to US 1, according to FHP.

    FHP confirms the victim is a female who was transported to Baptist South and died at the hospital.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories