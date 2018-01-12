Fatal crash closes I-95 northbound in St. Augustine

0

UPDATE at 11 a.m.: The Florida Highway Patrol said roads will stay closed for at least another hour following a Friday morning fatal crash in the St. Augustine area.

FHP said part of the roadway has been damaged due to the crash.

In addition, troopers reported a second crash at 11:40 a.m. involving two vehicles located northbound at SR 206 on I-95. That crash is about nine miles fom the fatal one.

FHP said all lanes are blocked.

Secondary Crash: I-95 northbound at SR 206. All lanes blocked. 2 Vehicles. Trauma alert. Will be landing helicopter for medical transport. Once evac completed, one lane will be open. pic.twitter.com/DtoyOt5dp3 — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 12, 2018

-------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story

The Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash on I-95 northbound north of State Road 207.

The crash involves three cars and two semi-trucks.

All northbound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being rerouted off State Road 207 to US 1, according to FHP.

FHP confirms the victim is a female who was transported to Baptist South and died at the hospital.

ALERT- ST JOHNS- Crash 95 NB north of SR 207...all lanes shut down...no word on injuries as of yet...Take US 1 as an alternate route @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6D9O88SGNM — First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) January 12, 2018

Investigation work mean this will be closed for an extended period...plan accordingly on the morning commute @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/yN262rdx2u — First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) January 12, 2018

Update: As our investigation progresses, we will update when possible. The crash now involves 2 tractor trailers and 3 other vehicles. The deceased is only injury reported. Major delays in area. Please seek alternate route. https://t.co/ft68NXHg00 — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 12, 2018

