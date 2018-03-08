0 First Coast High School teacher charged with distributing child porn

FIRST COAST TEACHER ARRESTED: 5 things to know about the case

UPDATE: We have confirmed the man taken into custody is First Coast High School teacher Jeremy Clark.

He reported to federal court and is charged with distributing images of child pornography. Clark's Ponte Vedra home was raided by FBI Friday.

Several neighbors witnessed the raid go on in the Nocatee area.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, told Action News Jax reporter Deanna Bettineschi she saw the FBI surround his home and has spoken to Clark's family before.

"Very nice people, very friendly and their children are just as sweet as can be," the neighbor said.

Clark could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines if found guilty.

Just Now: First Coast High teacher in federal court, charged with distributing images of child pornography. Jeremy Clark's Ponte Vedra home was raided by FBI today. @DeannaANjax is live on CBS 47 at 5 with detials. @ActionNewsJax — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) March 8, 2018

Jeremy clark:facing a charge of distributing child porn. His home was raided today. He works at first coast high pic.twitter.com/phVltLqPtW — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) March 8, 2018

An agent from the Jacksonville Division of the FBI recieved a criminal complaint against Clark on Feb. 22, according to the affidavit.

Original Story

One man was taken into custody Thursday morning during an FBI raid at a home off Palm Valley Road in Ponte Vedra.

Neighbors on Merroway Lane say they woke up to a scene that seemed to come straight out of a movie.

“There were about twelve police officers," said one homeowner. "They had guns strapped to their legs and they were going in and out of the house."

Action News Jax was the only news outlet on the scene as investigators carried bags of evidence out of the house.

We just saw the white SUV pull up to the home and watched 4 people hurry inside the house. When I knocked on the door no one answered @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/19Ehx0GZT3 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) March 8, 2018

One neighbor said: “The father was sitting in the car and then they came and arrested him … they put him down on the driveway and handcuffed him and took him away.”

Those who live in the area say the family typically keeps to themselves. Thursday’s FBI raid has shaken neighbors in the typically quiet development.

They’re anxious to learn what federal agents were looking for inside the home.

