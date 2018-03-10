  • FBI investigates if Jacksonville teacher accused of child porn was involved with student

    Federal investigators are working to learn if a Jacksonville teacher arrested for child porn was also involved with a student.

    The FBI arrested First Coast High School algebra teacher Jeremy Clark, 44, and raided his Ponte Vedra home.

    “He has no business being in a school around children,” FCHS parent Gloria Stephens said.  “It’s just despicable. I have no other words for it.”

    In February, federal investigators say under the name Jack Crow, he was messaging an online covert employee (OCE) on the messenger app Kik.

    “Interested in incest?” they say Clark wrote. “Wanna share?”

    “What ages are you into?” the OCE responded.

    “8-12,” Clark said.

    Later, the OCE wrote, “Were you active with someone special?”

    Clark replied, “Yes Student.”

    “That’s even worse, corrupting a minor,” Stephens said.

    On Friday, Action News Jax asked the FBI if there is a student victim.  

    They would only say the investigation is ongoing, and they still have a lot of evidence from Clark's home to go through.

    Clark is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday.
     

