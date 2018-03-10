FBI investigates if Jacksonville teacher accused of child porn was involved with student

Federal investigators are working to learn if a Jacksonville teacher arrested for child porn was also involved with a student.
The FBI arrested First Coast High School algebra teacher Jeremy Clark, 44, and raided his Ponte Vedra home.
“He has no business being in a school around children,” FCHS parent Gloria Stephens said. “It’s just despicable. I have no other words for it.”
.@DuvalSchools: Should #JeremyClark be released from custody, the [district's] professional standards department will initiate an internal review & the teacher will be removed from the classroom & not have further contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation." https://t.co/mHEFgo1hRS— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 9, 2018
#FBI: First Coast HS teacher #JeremyClark shared this convo w/ online covert employee (OCE) on Kik using alias 'JACK.'— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) March 9, 2018
JACK: Interested in incest. Wanna share
OCE: What ages r u into?
JACK: 8-12
OCE: were u active with someone special?
JACK: Yes Studenthttps://t.co/2iQyUXrDO4
In February, federal investigators say under the name Jack Crow, he was messaging an online covert employee (OCE) on the messenger app Kik.
“Interested in incest?” they say Clark wrote. “Wanna share?”
“What ages are you into?” the OCE responded.
“8-12,” Clark said.
Later, the OCE wrote, “Were you active with someone special?”
Clark replied, “Yes Student.”
“That’s even worse, corrupting a minor,” Stephens said.
On Friday, Action News Jax asked the FBI if there is a student victim.
They would only say the investigation is ongoing, and they still have a lot of evidence from Clark's home to go through.
Clark is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}