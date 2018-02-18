FDLE Alert: Child missing from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Download the Action News Jax news app for update on this story.
A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Orlando on Saturday.
The child's name is Alice Johnson.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Johnson has short blue and brown hair and may be carrying a blue and white striped backpack.
She was last seen in the area of Eastport Terrace in the northeast part of the city.
FLORIDA MISSING CHILD ALERT issued for Alice Johnson, W/F, 11yo, 5'5", 140lbs, blue eyes, last seen 9000 block of Eastport Terrace, Orlando. Short blue & brown hair, blue & white striped backpack. Have info? Contact Orange County SO at 407-836-4357 OR 911. pic.twitter.com/EDK2jFkc7n
