FDLE Alert: Child missing from Orlando

    By: Libby Jones

    Updated:

    A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Orlando on Saturday.

    The child's name is Alice Johnson.

    According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Johnson has short blue and brown hair and may be carrying a blue and white striped backpack.

    She was last seen in the area of Eastport Terrace in the northeast part of the city.

