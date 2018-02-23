0 FEMA money slowly trickling in for Hurricane Matthew

Nearly a-year-and-a-half after Hurricane Matthew devastated our coastline, local areas are finally starting to see help from FEMA.

This week, Neptune Beach received its money from the federal government, totaling $371,520.

Jacksonville Beach officials said the city was partially reimbursed over the past two weeks. So far, it's been paid $1,139,000, but FEMA still owes it roughly $470,000.

We flew the drone over the #JaxBeach pier to check the progress. You can see the drastic difference from the half that still needs repairs to the other half that's under construction. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/OfnSbJqjFl — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 23, 2018

The city manager in Atlantic Beach said they are still waiting for $416,470.29 from the federal government.

In Atlantic Beach, they are still waiting on hundreds of thousands of dollars from FEMA following #HurricaneMatthew. Here is a breakdown: @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ftqgpp0WF1 — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) February 23, 2018

Jim Honeycutt, who owns a home at the beach, said it was disappointing that it’s taking so long to get reimbursed.

“I know the funding is going to reach us eventually,” Honeycutt said. “It’d be nice if it got here a lot sooner.”

As the money slowly trickles in, repairs are still being done to the Jacksonville Beach pier, which was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

The pier is set to partially reopen in April. Beachgoers said they are anxiously waiting for that to happen.

“The lifeblood of Jax Beach is the pier,” Sheila Swinney said. “We look forward to it being open.”

