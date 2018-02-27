0 Fernandina Beach business owners still suffering from damage to marina

Fernandina Beach, Fla. - Fernandina Beach business owners said they’re suffering from little to no boat traffic at the Fernandina Harbor Marina. It’s been 16 months since the marina was damaged in Hurricane Matthew.

“It has hurt all of the businesses down here,” said Patti Paulk. Her restaurant, Marina Seafood, is across the street from the marina.

Each year, she said, thousands of travelers would dock their boats and come eat at her restaurant.

“Most of them come year after year and we aren’t getting them now,” said Paulk.

People from all over stop in Fernandina Beach. But they haven’t been able to for about 17 months because of the damaged breakwater where, normally, dozens of boats would be lined up.

“It does hurt people. And not just us, but all the businesses,” said Paulk.

“It has taken a long time. We’ve all been frustrated,” said City Manager Dale Martin.

Martin said that, as the city looks to find a contractor for the $6.5 million project, it is hearing that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers isn’t going to grant it the permit for the work because of a guidance issue.

“Structures are supposed to be built 100 feet off of the navigational channel. In this instance our structure is about 70 feet off of the channel,” he said.

Not only is there nowhere for travelers to dock their boats, but the marina’s fuel system was also damaged, so it can’t sell fuel.

“Which was the leading revenue source to support the marina operations,” said Martin.

Because of the damaged marina, Martin said, the city has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and businesses are losing money too.

“We need it back open,” Paulk said.

“It’s time for some real work to start,” said Terry Lacoss owner at Amelia Angler Outfitters.

But business owners may have to keep waiting.

Martin said he will be meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers next week, and is hoping for good news so the city can get the marina back up and running.

“Hopefully before the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew,” Martin said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.