Fire marshal: Jacksonville high rise nowhere near ready for tenants to return

Exactly one month after a fire at Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments, Jacksonville Fire Marshal Chief Kevin Jones said the high rise is nowhere near ready for people to return.

The fire displaced more than 200 tenants from the HUD-subsidized apartment building, who are anxiously waiting to get back inside.

Many are staying at extended stay hotels and some are living with friends or family.

In a Jan. 6 letter, Cambridge Management told tenants they hoped repairs would be complete by the end of the month.

But chief Jones said the building is nowhere close to being safe enough to consider allowing tenants to return.

“We don’t know when we’re going back home,” said Jorge Prieto, who is staying at a hotel. “We’ve been there for a long time and we love that place. That’s our home. To them, it’s a place where they work. For us, it’s home. That’s the only home I have.”

Prieto said he hasn’t been able to retrieve any of his belongings from his home of 12 years -- not his medical equipment, not his irreplaceable documents, not even his father’s ashes.

“My father passed away in 2013. At this time, I don’t think they are going to have the ashes of my father anymore. They probably threw it away,” said Prieto.

The Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office has scheduled a test of Jacksonville Townhouse Apartment’s fire pump on Friday, but Action News Jax uncovered that Cambridge Management still has not requested the permit necessary to fix it, nor has it requested a permit for its fire alarm system.

Jones said his office will also need to test the building’s fans designed to keep smoke out of the stairwell; he said there is evidence those were not working during last month’s fire.

The fire marshal will also need to see a letter proving the asbestos detected in the building after the fire has been abated.

A HUD spokesman told Action News Jax that Cambridge Management plans to have an environmental testing company clear each unit in the building for moisture and air quality after restoration work is complete.



