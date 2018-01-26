Firefighters respond to Neptune Beach house fire

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville firefighters are responding to a two-story house fire in Neptune Beach on Friday.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire is located at Pine and First streets.
A passerby called authorities after seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, JFRD said.
This is a developing story.
#ANjaxBreaking Fire at a home in Neptune Beach. @DeannaANjax is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/jW3UbtcMkD— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) January 26, 2018
#JFRD is on scene 2nd Alarm in Neptune Beach 1st & Pine St— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) January 26, 2018
Update: Passerby stated the saw smoke and flames from a 2 story house. Firefighters advise “all clear on primary... https://t.co/uCkkZna0TV— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) January 26, 2018
