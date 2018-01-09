  • First responders clean up after flames engulf Georgia distribution center

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    BLACKSHEAR, Ga. - First responders are about to undertake a huge cleanup after a fire engulfed a Budweiser distribution center in Blackshear, Georgia.

    Sky Action News Jax flew over the Southern Eagle Distributing facility and shot video of what first responders said was a construction fire. They say the fire began when a torch ignited insulation in the attic.

    At least seven nearby agencies responded and we watched as they fought flames for more than six hours.

    We saw excavators rip off metal beams so responders could reach the hot spots. Those excavators said the building is likely a total loss, but there were no reported injuries. 

    Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright told us what he saw when he arrived to the fire, which police said started at 8 a.m.

     “When I arrived, there was flames coming through the roof, a large amount of smoke," Wright said. "You could tell the whole thing was on fire, really.”

    He said at least 40 employees work at the center.
     

