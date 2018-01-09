First responders clean up after flames engulf Georgia distribution center

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. - First responders are about to undertake a huge cleanup after a fire engulfed a Budweiser distribution center in Blackshear, Georgia.
Sky Action News Jax flew over the Southern Eagle Distributing facility and shot video of what first responders said was a construction fire. They say the fire began when a torch ignited insulation in the attic.
A first responder tells me the fire started at a construction site in the attic. They say a worker accidentally lit the insulation in the building on fire with a torch. They tell me no foul play is suspected. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/eS5yLF2LTu— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 8, 2018
First responders tell me the building is likely a total loss. They say the construction company has insurance. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/TbRmtb248K— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 9, 2018
The police chief tells me the fire started at 8 in the morning. He says the damage could take months to clean up. He says at least 40 employees work here. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/NKvivxX5H8— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 9, 2018
At least seven nearby agencies responded and we watched as they fought flames for more than six hours.
We saw excavators rip off metal beams so responders could reach the hot spots. Those excavators said the building is likely a total loss, but there were no reported injuries.
Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright told us what he saw when he arrived to the fire, which police said started at 8 a.m.
“When I arrived, there was flames coming through the roof, a large amount of smoke," Wright said. "You could tell the whole thing was on fire, really.”
He said at least 40 employees work at the center.
