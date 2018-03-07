'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines announces baby gender to Baker County child

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A Baker County child got to share a special moment with "Fixer Upper" co-host Chip Gaines, according to social media.
A video on Twitter shows Gaines asking the child, Gage, for baby name ideas, specifically ones that start with the letter "D." Gaines told Gage that his spouse and "Fixer Upper" co-host Joanna is pregnant with a baby boy.
Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018
This would be the reality show couple's fifth child.
The video of Gage and Gaines was recorded during the Tim Tebow Foundation Celebrity Gala and Golf Classic in Ponte Vedra on Saturday.
Gage is a bit of a hometown celebrity himself in Baker County. In 2016, Gage was "named" the new sheriff of Baker County for the day. In addition, Gage was named a junior deputy for the BCSO in 2015.
