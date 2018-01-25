Fleming Island High School student hit, killed by train

A Fleming Island High School was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning, Clay County school officials said.
Amtrak Train 53 hit the student at 7:59 a.m. at Doctors Lake Drive, according to Amtrak Corporate Communications. The student was on the tracks when the train hit, Amtrak said in a statement. None of the 329 passengers were hurt, the company said.
NOW: Investigators walking tracks near where #FlemingIsland HS student was struck & killed by train in #OrangePark. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/11vevduabh— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 25, 2018
#Breaking: Clay Co. Schools just sent a statement confirming a Fleming Island H.S. student was struck and killed by this Amtrak train this morning. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/bNnaXFbGle— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) January 25, 2018
#ANjaxBREAKING: @ccsofl says student hit by a train & killed went to #FlemingIsland High School. Info below. @ActionNewsJax @BethANJax pic.twitter.com/mvZjTILWFV— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) January 25, 2018
Action News Jax radio news partner NEWS 104.5 WOKV spoke to a passenger who was on board during the incident.
“It is such a tragedy no matter what the circumstances were," passenger Hunter Schon said. "It’s too bad and you know all we can do is pray for whoever it was and their family and anyone who was affected by it.”
Service has been temporarily suspended as the investigation into the incident is underway.
The Orange Park Police Department is investigating the incident.
Amtrak said it is cooperating with the investigation. A new crew is on the way to work on board. Train 53 is the Auto Train and it was heading to Sanford at the time of the incident.
Clay County school officials released the following statement regarding the student's death:
“Clay County District Schools is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a Fleming Island High School student involved in a train crash this morning. Our hearts are heavy and our condolences go out to the family, friends, and the community. To support the well-being of students and staff, mental health counselors will be available today and as needed during this difficult time.”
