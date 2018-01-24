0 Increased security at Fletcher High School after threat, officials say

Students and staff at Fletcher High School saw increased security Wednesday following a threat the school would be "under fire."

Duval County Public Schools is looking for the person or people who wrote that threat on the inside of a bathroom stall in the school.

DCPS said it was discovered Tuesday, the same day two students were killed and at least 18 others were injured in a school shooting in Kentucky.

On Wednesday, senior Jefry Benazouz noticed more police and fewer of his peers.

“No one’s really there,” Benazouz said. “The dirt lot where we park, there’s no cars there. No one’s really there today."

“Are you a little scared, sir?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“A little bit, yes, for my safety. I’m kind of scared," Benazouz said. "That’s why I’m leaving right now, truly.”

“Just don’t want to take any chances?” Colburn asked.

“No chances at all,” Benazouz said.

Tuesday night, the principal of Fletcher High School, Dean Ledford, made a call home to parents explaining the situation.

Hello Parents and Guardians of Fletcher High School. This is Principal Ledford calling to inform you of a threat made against the school and the precautionary measures we are taking to keep Fletcher High School students and staff safe. Yesterday afternoon, a student reported a threat to the school that was written on the inside of a bathroom stall. The threat indicated that the school would be under fire on Wednesday, January 24. Duval County School Police were immediately notified and began investigating the threat. In response, we are increasing security inside and outside of the school tomorrow with the help of DCPS Police and the Neptune Beach Police Department. We take this threat and all threats seriously out of concern for the safety of our students and staff. Making a threat of violence is a crime and can result in criminal charges and district disciplinary actions according to the Code of Conduct with school expulsion for the offender(s) being a possible consequence. We will continue to work cooperatively with all agencies to aid in a complete and thorough investigation to determine the offender(s). As parents and guardians, we ask that you talk with your children and reinforce the serious consequences that can result from making a threat. Please remind your child that they play an important role to the safety within our school. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 904-247-5905.

“[That call was] scary,” Fletcher parent Joy Collins said. “I think it’s really crazy how these kids have a mind to do this to other kids. It’s just outrageous. It’s scary, a little bit, but I’m just glad that the school called to let us know.”

School district leaders said they're still looking for whoever did this, and they may be subject to expulsion and criminal charges.

