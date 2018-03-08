Florida breast milk bank needs donations as demand increases

It’s a critical problem mothers across our area can help fix: Florida’s only breast milk donor bank, Mothers’ Milk Bank in Orlando, is in desperate need of immediate milk donations.
Officials with the bank are turning to mothers in Northeast Florida for help, as they anticipate the demand to skyrocket.
Donations can help the bank continue to provide milk to premature babies who need it to survive.
“In 2017, UF Jax ordered about 3,200 bottles from us for their new recipients. Already in 2018, they’ve ordered half of that amount,” Mothers Milk Bank's operations supervisor Cheyenne Drews said.
Women can watch their milk make an impact across the state.
“Moms who drop off their milk, each time that their milk is sent out to a recipient hospital, they’ll hear back saying today, your milk went to save a baby at Winnie Palmer hospital, or UF Jax,” Drews said.
