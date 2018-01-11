Florida lawmakers consider bills that would eliminate personal injury protection insurance

Florida drivers pay more than $1,200 a year in car insurance premiums, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. That rate is among the highest in the nation.
Some lawmakers are trying to lower premiums by eliminating so-called no-fault insurance.
“You could lower insurance premiums if that was our solitary goal, by gutting insurance coverage in Florida and having people drive around with almost no coverage,” said state Sen. Tom Lee.
Right now, Florida is one of only two states that does not require drivers to carry liability insurance.
So, if you get T-boned by another driver, the $10,000 you have in no-fault coverage may not come close to covering your medical bills.
Backers of the new bills say repealing no-fault insurance could lower premiums by nearly 7 percent. Opponents aren’t so sure.
Others say changes aren’t necessary, because, according to some reports, 90 percent of all drivers already have some form of liability coverage.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}