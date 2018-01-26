Florida senators urge President Trump to bring aircraft carrier to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Both of Florida's U.S. senators have sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to find money in the 2019 budget to support a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier at Naval Station Mayport.
Northeast Florida has been without an aircraft carrier since the 2007 decommissioning of the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy, which was conventionally powered.
Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Bill Nelson called Mayport, "an ideal location because it offers a strategic location and operational value that enhances our national security posture."
READ THE FULL LETTER FROM RUBIO AND NELSON HERE
