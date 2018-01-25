0 Flu spike leads to Jacksonville-area Tamiflu shortage

The deadly flu epidemic is causing a run on anti-viral medication and local pharmacies say they're running out of a key medicine -- Tamiflu.

The Walgreens flu index shows Florida is ranked 22nd in the country for flu activity, up from 24th last week.

The Jacksonville area is ranked 61 on the list of cities with flu activity and that's up from 77 last week.

With the generic liquid Tamiflu supply running low, parents are being forced to buy the name brand medicine, but insurance isn’t covering it and it could cost close to $200.

“All my co-workers have been going out with it,” Jacksonville resident Joshua Mullis said.

The flu is still raging through the country and in Florida, nearly 3,000 people have died from influenza or pneumonia this flu season.

Tuesday afternoon, a 12-year-old Palm Beach County boy died from the flu, according to his family, and his parents said his symptoms didn’t seem serious. But now even a medicine often prescribed to kids to help kick the illness is becoming hard to find at many pharmacies.

“That’s really a very bad thing because at least the basic thing for pharmacies is to ... have enough drugs to support basic needs of the public,” Jacksonville resident Rajesh Madiena said.

Action News Jax reached out to several of pharmacies to see if they had the generic liquid Tamiflu in stock.

A Walgreens representative sent this statement:

"Due to the recent spike in flu activity in Northeast Florida, we are experiencing greater demand for antiviral medications used to treat influenza. While we are taking additional measures in an effort to help meet patient demand at this time, some of our pharmacies in the area may not have all versions or strengths of Tamiflu available. We are expecting additional inventory at our pharmacies within the coming days, and in the meantime recommend customers call ahead to confirm availability (of Tamiflu)."

“That’s actually kind of depressing, that’s not good at all,” Mullis said.

And even though pharmacies are running low, they said insurance won't cover the brand name version of the drug.

“I think there should be some immediate action to take care so that these people have good opportunity for a healthy life,” Madiena said.

The representative from Walgreens said the store expects more inventory at their locations in the coming days and they also advise customers to call ahead of time.

