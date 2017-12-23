Flu uptick in Nassau as influenza activity increases statewide

Health experts warn this flu season will be worse than last.
The Washington Post reports a harsh flu season coinciding with the holiday season and start of the new year.
Nassau County is experiencing an uptick in flu-like symptoms, especially in hospitals, health care facilities, and schools.
The Florida Health Department reports influenza activity continues to increase and remains above the national baseline. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity is higher now than at the same time last year.
Nassau County in particular is seeing increased activity. The Florida Health Department said an elementary school in the county reported six students with flu-like symptoms.
A long-term care facility in Nassau county reported 15 residents and four staff members with symptoms and two had the flu.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}