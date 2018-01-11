  • Former arena football player dies after collapsing during flag football game in St. Augustine

    ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A local family is working to learn what caused a former star athlete to collapse and die. 

    Tarek Odom was playing flag football in St. Augustine on Tuesday night when he collapsed. 

    Friends say he got back up, but collapsed again.

    The St. Augustine Police Department said Odom was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Odom, who played football at St. Augustine High School, returned to the school to coach after playing professional arena football.

    He interned for City Manager John Regan, who said he’s devastated by Odom's death. 

    “He was well known well respected and loved throughout the city organization and we are just devastated. All of us have our thoughts and our prayers with his family at this time,” Regan said.

    The St. Augustine Police Department says the medical examiner is still evaluating Odom's cause of death. 

