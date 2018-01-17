Former coach: Jags QB Blake Bortles is fit to lead the team

A lot of the heat the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking is aimed at quarterback Blake Bortles.
Despite the criticism, fans are warming up to him.
His jersey is the third top-selling Jaguars jersey on the Fanatics website.
Wes Allen coached Bortles at Oviedo High School, and said that doubt has followed him since his time there.
“People doubted him when he first went to UCF,” Allen said. “And I remember him telling me, ‘Coach, I’m going to win that job’.”
Allen said Bortles is the perfect player to lead the Jags on a playoff run, because he’s always been mentally strong and able to shrug off criticism.
He believes that quality endears him to an increasing amount of fans, as well as his own teammates.
“Those guys love that kind of stuff,” Allen said. “They love a guy who can take the criticism and not let it bother him and give it back if he needs to.”
