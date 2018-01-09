Former football player killed in Jacksonville remembered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the four men killed in a violent weekend in Jacksonville was a former professional football player who was well-loved.
Police found Thomas Gordon, 30, shot to death early Sunday morning in a roadway neat 1600 W. Eighth and Tyler streets, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Gordon was likely shot and killed in the roadway.
Police said they have no suspect information.
Since his death, some of his friends and family are grieving over the loss on social media.
According to social media, Gordon grew up and played football in Jacksonville before he signed an National Football League contract in 2011 to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gordon's Facebook profile says he was a former wide receiver for two indoor football league teams, the Billings Wolves and Green Bay Blizzard.
