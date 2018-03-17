0 Former substitute teacher arrested after recording himself getting stunned by Taser

A former substitute teacher was arrested after he unexpectedly showed up at the Camden County Board of Education, authorities confirmed Friday.

A report said Jeffrey Travers went to the building and requested a meeting with the Camden County School Superintendent. He was told, however, the meeting was not possible.

The police report said Travers became agitated and uncooperative and 911 was called.

Travers was recording a Facebook Live when he was arrested inside the lobby Friday morning. In the video, Travers said he wanted to speak with school administrators who are discriminating against him.

Travers’ wife, Ashley, told us her husband wanted a meeting to discuss why he wasn’t allowed to work in the schools.

“My husband has been railroaded in the school system since the beginning of this year. We have no idea why – and we’re over it,” Ashley Travers said.

Through some digging, Action News Jax learned he was a former substitute teacher in 2017. His wife claims Travers wanted to speak with Superintendent Dr. William C. Hardin about a parent claim.

“He asked to speak to Dr. Harden and Dr. Harden was not present. We asked for an appointment, cops were called. We asked for a call, and his rights were violated. If you have any questions about that you can look at the Facebook live video,” Ashley Travers said.

Investigators told us when officers spoke with Travers he became passively resisting, they informed him that they were going to pat him down for weapons, at which time, they said Travers began actively resisting and was given multiple loud verbal commands to comply with officers.

Officers say when Travers refused to do so it led officers to physically attempt to remove him from the property.

A statement from city of Kingsland Police Department says, “Due to Mr. Travers continual disregard to officers’ commands, they utilized physical techniques as well as their conducted Electrical Weapon (Taser) in order to safely subdue and remove him from the premises.

His wife told us she’s upset that her husband, a disabled veteran, with nerve damage was stunned by Taser.

“He wanted a sit-down conversation, and he was denied and arrested for it. And now, I have to take care of my family,” explained Ashley Travers.

According to police, this father was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction to law enforcement officers. Prior to being incarnated, he was transported to the Southeast Georgia Healthcare System (Camden Campus) to be medically cleared.

