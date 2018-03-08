Freeze warning, frost advisory for Jacksonville area ahead of first day of spring

DOWNLOAD: First Alert Weather app
The first day of spring is less two weeks away but Jacksonville will experience some chilly weather Thursday night.
We're expecting a frost advisory and freeze warning.
Thursday night we'll have temperatures in the lower 30s. Temperatures will warm up again Friday before scattered showers come in Sunday.
First Weather chief meteorologist Mike Buresh said we'll have the coldest temperature Thursday night since Jan 31. He said we'll see temperatures 15 degrees below average.
