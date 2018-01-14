Gainesville police search for missing, endangered woman

Gainesville authorities are sending out crews for a second round of searches after a woman was reported missing Saturday.
Police said Lesha Jackson, 23, left her home on 4343 NW 31st Terrace. Jackson's mother told police Jackson is afraid of the police and that she has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.
Jackson was last seen wearing brown glasses, blue jeans, a red shirt, black shoes and her hair in a ponytail.
Police noted in the missing person's report that Jackson has autism. Gainesville authorities said they are concerned about the temperature overnight as they search for Jackson.
