Georgia health departments offer free flu shots Friday

Health departments in several Georgia counties are offering free flu shots Friday.
Health officials say more than 300 people have been hospitalized with flu-related illness across the state this flu season.
Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties will offer free flu shots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to people ages 3 and older who do not have insurance.
Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and sometimes diarrhea or vomiting.
Health officials are warning people to take measures to prevent getting or spreading the flu:
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- If you get sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. The fever should be gone without the use of fever-reducing medications
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them
- Try to cough or sneeze into the corner of your elbow and not your hand, or cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it
- Wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu
Read more about symptoms and the free flu shots on the Georgia Department of Public Heath Coastal Health District website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}