Girl, 9, cut multiple times in Durbin Crossing in St. Johns County

A 9-year-old girl was cut multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Northwest St. Johns County, officials confirmed.
The incident happened in the Durbin Crossing subdivision near Longleaf Pine Parkway. The 9-year-old girl was alone in a home with her 11-year-old brother.
The 911 caller -- deputies did not specify if the caller was a child or an adult -- said someone came in the house and cut the girl.
The caller gave a description of a person who cut the girl, but the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office hasn't found anyone matching that description.
SJSO said the 9-year-old has multiple cuts to her body, but she will be OK. They are trying to confirm reports that someone ran from the scene.
Action News Jax is working to learn more.
