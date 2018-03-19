A Glynn County teacher has been arrested after allegations that he inappropriately contacted students, the Glynn County Police Department said Monday.
Police launched an investigation on March 7 into allegations that Tyler Coen, 23, contacted current and former students via electronic communications.
The Glynn County School System immediately placed Coen on leave, and he resigned from the school system on March 15, police said.
SEE ALSO: First Coast High teacher arrested for child porn: Five things to know
Police said Coen was arrested Monday and has been charged with two counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation and two counts of child molestation.
These charges stem from inappropriate electronic communications Coen has had since December 2017 with a 14-year-old and 15-year-old.
Police said, so far, there's no evidence that the former teacher had inappropriate physical contact with children.
None of the activities with which Coen is charged appear to have happened on school grounds or during school hours, police said
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges against Coen are expected, authorities said.
Parents of a child who is a current or former student of Coen, and who feel their child may be a victim, are asked to contact Investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}