Glynn drug bust: 14 pounds of meth found in spare tire

Seven packaged bags of meth totaling 14 pounds with a street value of $635,000 was found in a car during a routine traffic stop.

“We do know it was being transported for distribution,” Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said.

An officer stopped a car headed southbound on I-95 for speeding.

Police said Alberto Arroyo and Adriana Delacruz were in the car and, because of their behavior, a K-9 officer was called for backup.

The K-9's handler said the odor in the vehicle was so strong, the dog tried to jump in through the window, which, the handler said, said never happens.

Glynn Co. PD about to hold a briefing on a large narcotics seizure @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zL9XizWXFf — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 9, 2018

This is Grey. He alerted police officers at the traffic stop. All the drugs were found in places of the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tlr91Qkn5H — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 9, 2018

Alberto Arroyo and Adriana Delacruz were arrested in Glynn Co on I95. Police say they were pulled over for speeding when 14 POUNDS of meth was found in a spare tire as well as other narcotics in the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Zcd7zJRmt9 — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 10, 2018

Police then found cocaine on Delacruz and 14 pounds of meth in a spare tire.

“That’s something we can take pride in, knowing that we prevented that from getting out on the streets, possibly could have saved somebody’s life,” Powell said.

The two people in the car were from Texas.

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said I-95 is known as a drug trafficking corridor.

“Simply because it has four corridors--you’ve got north, south. Then, coming in from water, from the east,” Jefferson said.

Since I-95 is an easy way to transport drugs, Jefferson said there is no way to completely stop the trafficking.

“There’s not necessarily enough enforcement available to curtail all of the drugs coming in. They can only hope to contain it,” he said.

Jefferson said officers are trained to look for certain cars on the interstate and certain people in the vehicles. He said officers also look at is the tag to see if the car is from out of state.

Arroyo has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Delacruz has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV narcotic and possession of cocaine.

Both are being held in the Glynn County Detention Center.



