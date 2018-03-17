  • Glynn police investigate murder after man found dead in car

    Police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead in a car Saturday, according to the Glynn County Police Department. 

    At about 7:15 a.m., officers responded to the north end of Golden Isles Parkway after the body was discovered.

    Police said hunters in the area found the green Dodge Stratus parked in the roadway, with a deceased man, identified as 22-year-old Brantley County resident Corey Proctor, seated in the driver’s seat.

    Police said the preliminary cause of death was from a gunshot wound. Proctor likely died late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police said. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

    The Glynn County Police Department is urging anyone who has information about the death to contact investigator Molly Cruikshank at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.   

