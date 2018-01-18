Great white shark researchers will test new prototype off Jacksonville's coast

A team of great white shark researchers plans to test a new prototype satellite tracker off Jacksonville’s coast.
OCEARCH pushed off from the Jacksonville Landing on Thursday afternoon.
Five years after tagging great white shark, Lydia, off Jacksonville’s coast, Mote Marine Laboratory’s Dr. Bob Hueter is returning to local waters.
“We’re trying to get more Lydias, basically,” Hueter said.
Hueter and the other scientists have five prototypes of a new satellite tracker on board.
“They have the potential to last a long time on the sharks and to send us more data, faster than ever before,” Hueter said.
Not to mention, they’re a fraction of the price.
Jacksonville University’s Dr. Bryan Franks is in charge of organizing and managing all the research on this expedition.
“Fifteen different research projects going on, on a single expedition, with scientists that are from all over the country and even all over the world,” Franks said.
Researchers believe Northeast Florida is an important winter habitat for great whites.
“We caught Lydia five years ago here, right off Mayport, when it was 30 degrees air temperature and it was blowing 30 knots. And it was a glorious day, but it was a cold day. And so we think that white sharks like this kind of weather,” Hueter said.
The expedition off Jacksonville’s coast is expected to last about three weeks.
