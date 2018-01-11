Group of thieves linked to string of break-ins in neighborhoods across Jacksonville

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney's Office believes the same group of people is behind a rash of crimes throughout several Duval County neighborhoods.

Home surveillance video shows two of the people suspected in a string of break-ins and thefts.

It shows what looks like teens, one in a hoodie and the other wearing a ski mask and gloves.

During a crime spree in November, neighborhoods in Ramona, Marsh Landing and the Ortega areas were targeted.

Neal See lives in Ortega and said his car was taken during this time frame.

“I woke up one morning, came outside and my car was gone,” See said.

He has heard of it happening to other neighbors, as well.

“We’ve been hearing that a lot of people on the street that have been getting their cars broken into, too,” See said.

To date, there has been seven vehicles stolen, nine auto burglaries and two home burglaries. Based on evidence collected at each scene, the State Attorney’s Office believes that it’s the same group of people behind the crimes.

“I saw somebody come and look in my husband’s car’s window and check it out, then walk into neighbor’s yard,” victim Ame Eldredge said.

That was after Eldredge said she had her car rummaged through.

“He was a young guy wearing a hoodie, he kind of didn’t look like he belonged on this street at all,” Eldredge said.

Both victims describe their neighborhood as being safe and say they're taking precautions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“It’s definitely made us more vigilant about locking our doors and keeping lights on,” Eldredge said.

If you recognize the people in the video, you are urged to call the State Attorney’s Office at 904-255-2500.

