Guardian Therapy Dogs in Jacksonville pairs companion German shepherds with rape survivors

Michael Hosto had a tough childhood story to share.

“Someone broke into our home and raped my mom and pistol-whipped my 8-year-old little brother,” Hosto said.

The experience moved him to help other rape victims.

Years later, when he started his own family, Hosto brought home a German shepherd named Sky.

He said he knew Sky would always protect his family.

“I just thought, if my mom had that dog, that German shepherd after her attack, she would have been able to live a more secure life,” Hosto said.

In 2013, One Spark came to Jacksonville. It was a festival in which entrepreneurs display ideas that they want to turn into reality.

Hosto brought his idea of pairing purebred, trained German shepherds with rape survivors. His idea won.

“That was the beginning of Guardian Therapy Dogs in Jacksonville,” Hosto said.

We met the rape survivor who was the first person to be helped by Hosto’s organization.

We are keeping her identity hidden for her safety.

She said her German shepherd changed her life.

“Before I had her, I was always anxious and on edge. She's really, really calmed me down a lot, just knowing that she's here and constantly looking out for me,” the woman said.

Hosto said his organization will continue to help others lead happy and secure lives.

