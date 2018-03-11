Gunman on the run after shooting at Westside Jacksonville apartments

A gunman is on the run after a man was shot several on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Police responded to an aggravated battery Sunday afternoon at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on Lenox Avenue.
Investigators said the shooting was a domestic-related incident. The victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
Investigators appear to be putting evidence in these bags. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HMaKRKp8hJ— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 11, 2018
#JSO tells us this is the witness who waited with the victim to receive assistance from first responders after being shot multiple times. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qkgFnZUYMH— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 11, 2018
Investigators say this was a domestic incident and the suspect is on the run. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZZzk0NX4Ee— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 11, 2018
