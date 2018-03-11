  • Gunman on the run after shooting at Westside Jacksonville apartments

    A gunman is on the run after a man was shot several on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    Police responded to an aggravated battery Sunday afternoon at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on Lenox Avenue. 

    Investigators said the shooting was a domestic-related incident. The victim is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

