Habijax builds home for childhood cancer survivor

A local 8-year-old will soon have a new home and place to play with friends thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Josiah Parker was diagnosed with kidney cancer when he was 6 months old.
His mother, Michelle Parker, tells Action News Jax doctors said he would not survive.
Now, at age 8, Josiah is still in remission and will get a new home from Habijax.
Belk also donated furniture, appliances and a new playground.
Action News Jax watched the groundbreaking and asked Josiah what his favorite part of his new house will be.
“I’m most excited to get our new house so I have more space to put our stuff at,” Josiah said.
Michelle Parker said the house should be finished in April.
Habijax will build 40 new homes this year.
