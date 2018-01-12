  • Habijax builds home for childhood cancer survivor

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    A local 8-year-old will soon have a new home and place to play with friends thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

    Josiah Parker was diagnosed with kidney cancer when he was 6 months old.

    His mother, Michelle Parker, tells Action News Jax doctors said he would not survive.

    Now, at age 8, Josiah is still in remission and will get a new home from Habijax.

    Belk also donated furniture, appliances and a new playground.

    Action News Jax watched the groundbreaking and asked Josiah what his favorite part of his new house will be.

    “I’m most excited to get our new house so I have more space to put our stuff at,” Josiah said.

    Michelle Parker said the house should be finished in April.

    Habijax will build 40 new homes this year. 

