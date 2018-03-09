Hamburger Mary's closes after report of roaches near food prep area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hamburger Mary's, a Jacksonville business previously featured on "Undercover Boss", had reported health code violations this week.
A health inspector cited the entertainment restaurant for six dead roaches in a trap on a prep table. In addition, an inspector noted 20 live flies in the kitchen and food prep area, as well as a wall soiled with black debris in the dish-washing area.
The restaurant was temporarily closed.
Restaurant Report: Jacksonville McDonald's cited for live roaches near ice-cream machine
Hamburger Mary's has been on the Restaurant Report before. In 2017, a health inspector was forced to shut down the kitchen after finding several high-priority violations.
Other popular restaurants had health code violations this week, including a local Gold Corral.
State inspectors found several high-priority violations at Golden Corral's 4250 location on Southside Boulevard.
According to reports, an inspector found 12 live roaches on floors and walls and 20 dead roaches behind a food warmer. The inspector reported improper sewage disposal at floor drains.
The restaurant was temporarily closed before it reopened the same day.
Following the day of the inspection, Golden Corral Corporation officials released a statement saying the store passed inspection and that the "well-being of our guests and employees is our first priority.”
Over in Westside Jacksonville, Bono’s BBQ, on Jammes Road, had 13 rodent droppings and 25 live flies in the kitchen and dining room. The restaurant was temporarily closed.
Lastly, in Southside, Gubbio's Italian Restaurant on Baymeadows Road was cited for 10 live roaches on a butcher block, a wall and under an oven abd seven dead roaches on a table and wall.
It was temporarily closed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}