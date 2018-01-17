Hard Freeze Warning for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia on Wednesday night

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday night.

The coldest air of the year is moving into the area and everyone will feel it Wednesday night. Low temperatures on Wednesday will drop into the mid to upper 20s inland and in Jacksonville, while the beaches may experience a light freeze.

Regardless, the entire viewing area is under a Hard Freeze Warning through Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, and it will feel like 15-20 degrees.



The sun will come out Thursday, so our high temps will make the upper 40s and low 50s. But then we'll be back in the 20s again Friday morning.



Bottom line: cover up as much skin as possible if you're going to be outside for long periods of time. But if you can, limit your time outside and limit the time your pets spend outside. Turn the heater on and throw a blanket or two on the bed covers. Unless your pipes are outside and exposed to the cold, don't worry about dripping your faucets. Get warm and stay warm, because it will be COLD!

Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings in effect tonight! #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/5987L93zpb — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 17, 2018

