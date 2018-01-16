  • Hard freeze watch Wednesday night, early Thursday for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

    Updated:

    A cold front is moving across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, turning windy and colder through the afternoon.

    The First Alert Weather Team said the coldest air of the winter so far will be Wednesday night through Thursday night.

    All of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia is under a hard freeze watch Wednesday night through early Thursday. Another freeze is expected Thursday night as well.

    Temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s and in the 20s on Wednesday night, which is nearly 20 degrees below average.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories