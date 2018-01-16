A cold front is moving across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, turning windy and colder through the afternoon.
The First Alert Weather Team said the coldest air of the winter so far will be Wednesday night through Thursday night.
All of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia is under a hard freeze watch Wednesday night through early Thursday. Another freeze is expected Thursday night as well.
Temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s and in the 20s on Wednesday night, which is nearly 20 degrees below average.
We won't freeze tonight, but it's back to some of the coldest air of the year Thursday and Friday. Lows will drop below 30 degrees both those days. Get ready to bundle up again and protect your property #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/imp7sBKAIH— Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) January 16, 2018
We won't freeze tonight, but we'll start to feel the cold tomorrow. Partly Cloudy and breezy for Wednesday, THEN it's all about the cold (again...) Thu/Fri morning. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/0rNNBTNeuu— Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) January 16, 2018
