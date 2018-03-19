0 'He made you do your best:' Airman from Jacksonville Beach remembered as inspiration

Friends of an airman killed in Iraq describe him as a dedicated man who inspired his peers to follow in his footsteps of becoming a pararescueman.

Master Sgt. William “Bill” Posch became a lifeguard at Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue in 1999.

Capt. Rob Emahiser said he quickly emerged as a leader.

“He made you do your best. He definitely made me push myself and I was a senior to him and had been in the navy and come back,” he said.

Posch was tough – and loved to train. Emahiser said he constantly pushed him to do tougher workouts and lead by example.

“He brought it to another level. He thought we should do things better,” Emahiser said. “If we were training new recruits that we should show them by example.”

Posch was among seven airmen killed when their helicopter crashed in western Iraq Thursday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“He thoroughly enjoyed life and he enjoyed being around people -- people enjoyed being around him,” George “Coach” Paugh said.

Paugh has worked at Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue since 1964. He said out of all the lifeguards he’s worked alongside, Posch’s hard work and drive made him stand out.

Posch’s peers noticed it, too.

Emahiser and Paugh said several lifeguards went on to become pararescuemen after working with Posch.

“He was excellent at everything he did and that was because of a drive he had. And that was definitely rubbed off on everyone else,” Emahiser said.



