0 'He was so upbeat and lively:' Jacksonville man among 4 killed in motorcycle crashes in 3 days

Friends and family are remembering a Jacksonville man who was among four people killed in motorcycle accidents in three days.

“Such an infectious person to be around and he would always make you smile and make you laugh,” Jordan Stevens said.

Stevens said he first met Luke Porter in the JROTC program at West Nassau High School.

“We formed a special bond and I knew this was going to be my friend for a very, very long time,” Stevens said.

Stevens said he last talked to his friend at 9:59 p.m. Saturday night, 30 minutes before someone hit Porter’s motorcycle.

Luke Porter’s friends say he never met a stranger. He was killed in a motorcycle crash on Main Street in #Jacksonville Saturday. FHP says a driver failed to yield to his bike @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/vmCv8FU9Gn — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 5, 2018

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chrysler 300 failed to yield while making a left turn onto I-295 from Main Street and hit Porter.

“It’s going to be hard for people like myself and his family to lose such a wonderful, wonderful friend,” Stevens said.

Stevens and Porter’s other friends tell Action News Jax that the 28-year-old never met a stranger.

“He was infectious. I mean he would walk into a room and instantly start talking to somebody and he’d know their whole life story,” Stevens said.

Porter was among four people killed in motorcycle crashes in three days in Jacksonville.

Alexander Lee Nearbin was killed in a crash at Belfort Road and Gate Parkway and Dillon M. Mullis died after a crash on Herschel Sunday.

Randell Aaron Boyer died after a school bus made a left turn onto Camille Avenue and turned in front of his motorcycle Monday.

These are some of the victims of four deadly motorcycle crashes in #Jacksonville in the past 3 days. #JSO says 4 preliminary investigations appear the motorcyclists were not at fault @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/94ssQdpOtC — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 5, 2018

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that preliminary investigations show the motorcycle drivers weren’t at fault.

“I think there’s a stigma of people who ride motorcycles that they’re kind of a rebellious type and don’t care about other motorists as well but that’s just not true,” Stevens said.

Other drivers told Action News Jax that they think riders and drivers need to be cautious.

“Out of respect for motorcycle drivers I’m really cautious too but I feel like it’s kind of a mutual thing,” Lindsey Buffington, a Jacksonville driver, said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.