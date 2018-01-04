Heating crews kept busy by cold temperatures in Jacksonville

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Peggy McKey isn’t used to the frigid temperatures, and Wednesday, it was even worse because her heater wasn’t working.

“It was 64 degrees and that was cold so I got a heavy robe, two pairs of socks and tried to stay warm that way,” McKey said.

Action News Jax met McKey as we went from home to home with a crew from Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning,

They say they’ve received about 300 calls for heat-related issues since Tuesday.

One of the main complaints from customers? Strange noises coming from their units. Experts say that’s just the defrost cycle.

“Typically, when this happens here in Florida, we're usually sound asleep and don’t notice it but when it's these daytime temps, people are noticing it and it's definitely causing alarm,” said Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning director of sales and marketing Tim Wood.

And steam you may see coming from your outside unit, is also part of the defrost cycle.

But if your home isn’t warm, something else could be wrong and it’s time to call in help from experts.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.