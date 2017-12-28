Heron's Landing community still waiting on millions in settlement money from homebuilder D.R. Horton

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 18 months later, a condominium community off Beach Boulevard still hasn’t received settlement money from the nation’s largest home builder.

Last year, a jury found that D.R. Horton was negligent when building the Heron’s Landing community.

Action News Jax saw some of the damage firsthand on Wednesday.

The 240-unit community was built between 2005 and 2009. Since that time, homeowners have claimed construction defects have led to cracked stucco, along with leaking roofs and windows.

“The leaks come down. They get in the wall. They cause mold, which causes a lot of remission we have to do,” said John Sampson, president of the Heron’s Landing Condominium Association Board.

The company was ordered to pay $9.6 million in damages, with interest accruing by the day.

But Heron’s Landing will have to wait, as D.R. Horton is appealing the verdict.

“Until we can actually recover on the lawsuit, we can’t do a lot of the repairs that need to be done,” said Sampson.

In court documents, attorneys for the home builder argue that the trial wasn’t fair because evidence of damage wasn’t “scientifically valid.”

In the last two months, Action News Jax has been investigating allegations of shoddy construction by the company.

We reached out to D.R. Horton for comment on this story. As of late Wednesday evening, we had not heard back.

