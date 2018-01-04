House in danger of collapse in Ponte Vedra Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Johns County home is hanging on the edge during cold conditions in Northeast Florida.
That home is on an already heavily-eroded stretch of A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach. It started to collapse Wednesday.
Action News Jax has been telling you about the erosion of St. Johns County beaches since Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
First Alert meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said this didn’t happen overnight. He said the home likely was weakened by Hurrianes Matthew, Irma and other storms, and it finally collapsed this week after high tides and strong onshore winds.
“When we have the higher-than-normal high tides and the prolonged wind events coming in off the Atlantic, that has a tendency to eat away at the coast,” he said.
Doug Nelson and his fiancée used to own the home several doors down. After several storms, they abandoned their beachside dream.
“We went through Matthew and Irma, and we had given up in putting so much money into this house, so we sold it,” Nelson said. “Something has to be done. It’s not even the houses that are a concern. It’s A1A now.”
