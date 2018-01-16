How to not break the bank if you're heading to the Jaguars-Patriots game

0

Action News Jax is looking into ways Jaguars fans can get to Foxborough for the AFC Championship and not break the bank.

On Monday, we found travel deals including a game ticket for less than $800, and packages without a ticket included for less than $600.

We also caught up with a father and son--both Jags fans--hoping to head to Foxborough and witness history.

“We’re watching the Steelers game and things are looking pretty good, and I bought some tickets to Foxborough, so we’re very excited to go up to the cold, outdoor stadium up there,” Karsten Amlie said.

“I’m pretty excited,” Karsten’s son, Anders Amlie, added. “We’re looking like a great team, and I’m just excited to see if we can shock the world against Tom Brady.”

Action News Jax found round-trip flights leaving Jacksonville Friday and coming back the following Monday for less than $400.

The cheapest game tickets are in the $350 range, according to multiple sites.

At Discount Travel on Beach Boulevard, owner Steve Crandall is offering a round-trip flight, a hotel stay for two nights and a rental car for just less than $600 per person.

“You couldn’t even come close to duplicating that on your own if you tried to book the components individually,” Crandall said.

The Jaguars are also advertising a deal on their website for two nights in a hotel and a game ticket for under $800, if you have two people.

Whatever you're doing, once you get your plans together, Jags fans say it's time to focus on the team in teal pulling off the upset.

“I think they’ll beat the Patriots,” Jags fan Bill Freeman said. “Go Jags!”

