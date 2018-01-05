How to spot real Jacksonville Jaguars gear from fake

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the Jacksonville Jaguars' first home playoff game in nearly two decades right around the corner, the northeast Florida chapter of the Better Business Bureau said scammers are trying to capitalize on the buzz surrounding the team.

According to the BBB, about 100 people have called so far in 2018 to report scam websites offering fake gear to get a hold of your credit card information.

“If you’re buying a jersey that would normally sell for $75 or $100 at the Jaguars or any other legitimate NFL store and you get it for $20 online, [it’s not] going to exist,” Stephens said. “It’s not real.”

“Unfortunately, in many cases, we can’t do much good with that because the company doesn’t exist,” Stephens added. “There’s no mailing address, there’s no contact information, they may be in Pakistan, they may be in Bermuda, they may be wherever.”

Stephens said that’s why fans have to be especially careful.

Action News Jax showed the sites to 20-year Jags fan John Shannon after he bought his wife an officially licensed hoodie.

“Could you see yourself falling for that?” reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“No sir,” Shannon replied. “I mean, once you look at it and get a good look at it, and look at the price, and I just paid almost $80 for this, it doesn’t add up.”

Stephens said if you're unsure just remember the old adage.

“If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Stephens said.

Stephens said to check the authenticity of a website, head to whois.com and type in their URL. It’ll tell you how long the business has been in operation.

Stephens said if it’s only been a week or so, you probably don’t want them having your credit card information.

