Humpback whale found beached in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A whale that washed ashore in Fernandina Beach shows signs of shark scavenging, according to a marine biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The whale is a 30-foot humpback that was not full grown.
Adult humpbacks can reach as much as 60 feet in length, FWC Marine Biologist Nadia Gordon says.
She and representatives from several other conservation agencies will do a necropsy Monday to determine the cause of death.
Sharks are a natural predator and "will feed on whales," Gordon says.
The humpback is too big to move so will be left on the beach overnight. FWC is hoping onlookers will not disturb the carcass.
