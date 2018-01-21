Hundreds of Jaguars fans give team big sendoff at EverBank Field

0

Hundreds of Jaguars fans came out to EverBank Field to give the team a big sendoff ahead of their games against the Patriots.

Leonard Fournette was all smiles when he came out to greet the crowd.

“Getting ready to represent Duval, that’s all,” Fournette said.

Telvin Smith also gave out high fives as the crowd cheered him on.

“I’m stoked. Excited. Pumped. I can’t even explain it,” fan Samuel Clermont said.

Ken Bailey and his two kids showed their support with teal face paint.

“Everywhere we go it’s Duval til we die, throughout the whole blood line,” Bailey said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and his wife Molly walked into EverBank to join the team on the bus.

“It’s great to see how the entire city has come together to support our guys,” Curry said of the crowd.

The crowd chanted: “Super Bowl. Super Bowl,” as Jaguars Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin and the players boarded buses.

As they headed to Foxborough, local businesses were gearing up for Sunday.

“It’s not just a trickle of fans; it’s a big wave of people coming out to support,” Bronson Olympia, taproom manager at Intuition Ale Works, said.

Olympia took Action News Jax reporter Brittney Donovan inside Intuition’s cooler to show just how many kegs the taproom has ready for Sunday’s game.

“We pretty much almost doubled our production just in these kegs for that day,” he said.

Main and Six Brewing Co. Co-founder Dennis Espinosa says the Main Street brewery will also have more beer and staff on hand after a big turnout last Sunday.

“The Jaguars being in the playoffs have helped us in our Sundays the last 3 weeks,” Espinosa said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Jaguars fans tell Action News Jax no matter where they plan to watch the game, they’re all hoping for one thing.

“We know we’re taking it to the Super Bowl. Ramsey already told us,” David Brackenridge said.

“I hope we blow them out so I don’t get too emotional during the game,” Adam Gildemeister said.

